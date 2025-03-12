https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17193717SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Elderly man sitting on a porch, bathed in warm sunlight. The video captures a close-up angle, highlighting his serene expression and relaxed posture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 56.1 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.27 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare