https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17193951SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Gothic cathedral interior with intricate stained glass, captured from a low angle. The video highlights architectural details and vibrant colors.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.8 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.02 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare