https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17193991SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cozy, intimate video scene of an elderly person reading by a sunlit window. Captured from a side angle, highlighting a peaceful, homely atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.61 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.18 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare