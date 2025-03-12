https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17194115SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Elderly man reading in a cozy library, captured from a low-angle. Warm lighting creates a nostalgic, introspective video atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.03 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.6 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare