rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17194126
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A cozy, intimate video scene of elderly couple reading together. Captured from a side angle, highlighting warmth and nostalgia in a sunlit room.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.82 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.35 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.7 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.59 MB

View personal and business license