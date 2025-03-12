https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195116SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264A serene night sky video with a full moon and stars, viewed from a low angle above fluffy clouds, creating a dreamy, tranquil atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.67 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.25 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare