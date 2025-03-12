https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195118SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video scene of a man in prayer, captured from behind at a low angle, with sunlight streaming through colorful stained glass windows.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.4 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare