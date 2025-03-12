https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195142SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Vibrant, glowing flowers in a surreal, psychedelic style. Top-down angle enhances the ethereal, dreamlike video aesthetic. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 58.42 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 32.68 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.12 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.8 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare