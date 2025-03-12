https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195158SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up, abstract video of purple liquid droplets suspended mid-air against a purple background, captured from a side angle, creating a dynamic, fluid effect. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 39.53 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 23.96 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.57 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare