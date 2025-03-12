https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195163SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of floating purple crystals against a gradient background, captured from a dynamic side angle for a mesmerizing effect. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 65.04 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 40.12 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 10.41 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare