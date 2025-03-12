https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195179SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Video of snowflakes gently falling against a deep blue sky, captured from a low-angle perspective, creating a serene winter atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 68.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 37.49 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare