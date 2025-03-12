https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195212SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract video concept with a bokeh effect in vibrant purple and teal hues. Shot from a straight angle, creating a dreamy, out-of-focus style. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 64.84 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 39.64 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.64 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare