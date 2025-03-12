https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195299SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Modern bathroom with large windows showcasing a forest view. Wide-angle shot highlights the serene, spa-like atmosphere. Ideal for a relaxation video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.15 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.44 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare