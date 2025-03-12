https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195413SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A mesmerizing wide-angle shot of the Northern Lights over snowy mountains, reflecting in a calm lake, resembling a time-lapse video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare