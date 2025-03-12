https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195415SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A mesmerizing night sky with aurora borealis over snowy mountains and a reflective lake, captured from a low angle, resembling a cinematic video scene. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 36.93 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.61 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.86 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.8 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare