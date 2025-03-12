https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195419SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A mesmerizing video still of the Northern Lights over snowy mountains, captured from a low angle, reflecting vividly in a calm lake under a starry sky. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 40.28 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.65 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.51 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.49 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare