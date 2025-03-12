https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195420SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Stunning video concept of the Northern Lights over snowy mountains, captured from a low angle, reflecting in a serene lake, creating a magical atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 45.35 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.4 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.05 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare