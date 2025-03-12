https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195441SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene landscape video captures cherry blossoms in full bloom along a lakeside path, with a low-angle view of a snow-capped mountain in the background. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 69.43 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 34.24 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.76 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare