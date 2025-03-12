https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195538SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A cosmic video concept featuring Earth from space, captured from a high-angle view, surrounded by vibrant nebulae and glowing cosmic clouds. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 65.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 34.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.65 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare