https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195610SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A professional woman writes at a desk in a law library. The video captures a side angle, highlighting shelves of legal books in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.12 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare