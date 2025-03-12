https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195639SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a vast ocean with coral reefs and distant islands under a sky filled with fluffy clouds, showcasing natural beauty from above.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 80.23 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 43.54 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare