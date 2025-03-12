https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195663SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Aerial view of elephants in a river, surrounded by lush greenery. The video captures a serene wildlife scene in a natural habitat.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.91 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.24 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare