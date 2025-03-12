https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195666SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Mechanic in uniform working on a car tire in a garage, captured from a low-angle shot, giving a cinematic video feel with dramatic lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 11.3 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.35 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 3.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare