A confident barista in a cozy cafe, captured in a medium close-up angle. The video showcases a warm, inviting atmosphere…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249771/video-person-coffee-shop-womanView license A construction worker in a hard hat and orange vest smiles at the camera. The video captures a close-up angle, highlighting…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17087691/video-background-construction-peopleView license A confident woman in a modern office setting, captured from a medium angle. The style is professional, suitable for a…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17069559/video-people-woman-businessView license A professional video features a confident doctor in a hijab, smiling in an office. The eye-level angle adds a personal and…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17053166/video-books-people-doctorsView license Video captures a low-angle view of farmers harvesting lettuce in a lush field, emphasizing teamwork and dedication in…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17076736/video-people-women-natureView license Fashion video concept with a model in elegant attire, shot from a low angle, highlighting a glamorous runway ambiance with…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165197/video-people-woman-blackView license A cheerful woman recording a podcast, wearing headphones and speaking into a microphone. Close-up angle, perfect for a video…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154961/video-people-microphone-headphonesView license A news reporter in a blue suit stands in front of an accident scene. The low-angle shot captures emergency vehicles and…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17285694/video-person-man-cityView license A professional woman speaks into a microphone in a conference setting. The video captures her from a side angle, emphasizing…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17068310/video-people-microphone-womanView license A confident worker in a hard hat and vest smiles in a warehouse. The video captures her from a medium close-up angle…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17103593/video-background-people-womanView license A joyful worker sits on boxes in a warehouse, surrounded by packages. The low-angle shot captures a vibrant, upbeat mood…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17053345/video-people-woman-cardboard-boxesView license Confident barber in apron stands with arms crossed in modern salon. Front-facing camera angle. Video concept of…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249775/video-person-man-furnitureView license A smiling chef in a bakery, captured from a medium angle, showcasing colorful cupcakes. The video conveys a warm, inviting…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17246689/video-person-arts-foodView license A video still of a worker in a yellow jacket and helmet, holding a tablet, with wind turbines in the background. Side angle…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154865/video-background-people-manView license Close-up angle of an electrician working on a control panel, showcasing focus and precision. The video captures a detailed…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17064370/video-people-man-clipView license A construction worker measures wood at a building site. Low-angle shot captures the morning sun, creating a warm, cinematic…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17055675/video-construction-wood-peopleView license A worker in a hard hat and vest smiles beside solar panels. The video captures a low-angle view, emphasizing renewable…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17122003/video-people-man-technologyView license Smiling barista in a modern cafe, captured in a medium shot. The video style is warm and inviting, highlighting the cozy…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17077432/video-light-people-manView license Elderly woman cooking in a sunlit kitchen, smiling warmly. Captured from a side angle, evoking a homely, joyful video…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17230024/video-steam-people-artsView license Businessman in a suit walking confidently in a cityscape. Low-angle shot adds a dynamic feel, resembling a corporate video…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17282736/video-face-person-manView license A baker stands confidently in a cozy bakery, surrounded by fresh bread. The video captures him from a front angle…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249332/video-wooden-person-manView license A woman records a video in a home studio. The close-up angle captures her in front of a camera with ring lights, creating a…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188318/video-face-light-personView license A confident construction worker in a hard hat and vest smiles at the camera. Shot at eye level, with blurred machinery in…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17158401/video-background-construction-peopleView license Low-angle video shot of a confident businesswoman in a suit, smiling with a smartphone, against a backdrop of tall city…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17016455/video-people-smartphone-buildingsView license A video still shows a news presenter in a modern studio, captured from a low-angle shot, emphasizing the large 'NEWS'…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17285446/video-people-clothing-adultView license A professional woman writing in a library, captured in a medium close-up angle. The video style is formal, with warm…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17195619/video-books-people-womanView license A cheerful baker in an apron smiles at the camera in a mid-shot angle, surrounded by colorful cupcakes, creating a warm…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17246658/video-person-food-adultView license A florist in a green apron smiles in a vibrant flower shop. The video captures him from a front angle, surrounded by…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249360/video-flower-plants-lightsView license A speaker in a hijab delivers a talk to a large audience. The video captures her from a side angle, emphasizing her…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17227982/video-face-people-womanView license A confident florist stands in a vibrant flower shop, captured from a front-facing angle. The video style highlights colorful…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249088/video-flower-plant-personView license Smiling police officer in uniform, captured from a front-facing angle. The video style emphasizes a friendly, approachable…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17068926/video-lights-people-carView license A news reporter in a medium close-up shot at night, with emergency lights blurred in the background, creating a dramatic…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17285684/video-background-face-lightsView license Confident baker in apron stands with arms crossed in front of bread shelves. Medium close-up angle, perfect for a…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17070310/video-people-woman-businessView license A confident florist smiles in a bustling shop filled with colorful flowers. The video captures her from a medium angle…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249062/video-flowers-plants-personView license A video still shows a smiling construction worker in a hard hat and vest, captured from a low-angle, with blurred machinery…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17094791/video-background-construction-peopleView license A smiling professional woman in a modern office setting, captured in a medium close-up angle, perfect for a corporate video…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17055504/video-people-woman-blackView license A mature man writing in a notebook at a desk, captured in a warm, low-angle shot. The video conveys a sense of focus and…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17102184/video-books-light-peopleView license Businesswoman presenting in a modern office, mid-shot angle. Diverse team listens attentively. Video concept: professional…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17052898/video-people-man-womanView license A cheerful baker smiles at the camera in a medium close-up angle, surrounded by fresh bread. The video captures a warm…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249350/video-face-person-womanView license Smiling man with headset at laptop, mid-shot angle. Bright office setting, conveying a professional video call or customer…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17158398/video-people-man-laptopView license Professional group in modern office, smiling woman in focus. Low-angle shot, natural light. Ideal for corporate video or…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17263352/video-face-light-personView license A smiling police officer in uniform stands in front of patrol cars. The video captures a close-up angle, highlighting a…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17068847/video-lights-people-cityView license A professional man in a suit smiles confidently while walking outdoors. The low-angle shot adds a dynamic feel, suitable for…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17242921/video-face-person-manView license A professional woman in glasses and headset at a laptop, captured in a medium close-up angle, conveying a video call concept…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164911/video-people-laptop-technologyView license A cheerful baker in a modern kitchen, showcasing colorful cupcakes. The video is shot from a front angle, highlighting the…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17246691/video-lights-person-artsView license A confident worker in a hard hat and vest smiles in a warehouse. Medium close-up angle. Industrial setting, ideal for a…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17027943/video-people-woman-blackView license Smiling grocery worker waves at the camera in a vibrant produce aisle. Medium close-up angle captures the lively market…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17209583/video-background-fruits-personView license A news anchor in a modern studio, captured from a mid-angle. The video conveys professionalism with bright screens and sleek…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17285643/video-person-design-adultView license A florist stands confidently among vibrant flowers in a well-lit shop. The video captures him from a low angle, emphasizing…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17070317/video-flowers-plants-lightView license A confident florist in an apron smiles at the camera in a medium close-up angle, surrounded by colorful flowers, conveying a…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249625/video-flowers-face-personView license A low-angle video shot of a smiling man in a suit walking outdoors, with sunlight creating a warm, optimistic atmosphere in…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17227965/video-face-people-manView license A worker in a hard hat and safety vest uses a tablet at a shipping yard. Low-angle shot emphasizes the industrial setting.…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17069162/video-construction-people-manView license A friendly woman in an apron smiles at the camera in a fruit shop. Low-angle shot captures baskets of colorful fruits.…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17202991/video-background-lights-fruitView license A woman in a makeup studio, facing the camera at eye level, surrounded by cosmetics. The video captures a beauty tutorial…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17209993/video-plant-face-personView license A cheerful florist stands confidently among vibrant flowers, captured in a medium shot. The video style highlights her…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249079/video-flower-plants-personView license A confident pharmacist in a white coat stands with arms crossed in a pharmacy aisle. Eye-level angle captures a…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17054670/video-medicine-people-pharmacyView license A worker in a high-visibility jacket and helmet uses a tablet in a wind farm. Low-angle shot captures turbines. Concept:…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17276246/video-person-man-technologyView license Confident woman in apron stands in bakery, arms crossed. Warm lighting, eye-level angle. Ideal for a promotional video on…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249780/video-person-woman-businessView license Smiling woman in a gray sweater, sitting in an office environment. She appears relaxed and content, with a background of…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17255461/video-background-face-personView license A news reporter in a suit holds a microphone in a parking lot with emergency vehicles. The video is shot from a frontal…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17285685/video-background-face-personView license A cheerful woman with curly hair smiles at the camera in a classroom setting. The video captures her from a front-facing…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190035/video-background-face-personView license Two women in conversation, one wearing a hijab, captured in a close-up angle. The video conveys warmth and connection in a…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140031/video-people-women-businessView license A professional video features a confident doctor in a white coat, captured from a front-facing angle, conveying trust and…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17088062/video-hospital-people-doctorView license A friendly doctor smiles at a patient in a medical office. The video uses a close-up angle, emphasizing a warm, professional…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139498/video-people-doctors-womanView license A dynamic video still of a confident woman speaking into a microphone. Captured from a low angle, emphasizing her authority…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17103594/video-people-microphone-womanView license A cheerful woman in an apron smiles in a grocery store. The video captures her from a side angle, showcasing fresh produce…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249090/video-background-fruit-personView license A confident man in a suit stands in a modern office with city views. The low-angle shot gives a dynamic perspective…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17275378/video-plant-person-manView license Mid-shot video of a smiling shopkeeper in an apron, standing in a colorful grocery store. Shelves filled with products in…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249641/video-background-person-manView license Smiling florist in apron stands in flower shop, surrounded by colorful blooms. Front-facing camera angle. Bright, inviting…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249457/video-potted-plants-flowers-plantView license Portrait of a smiling florist in a hijab, surrounded by colorful flowers. Eye-level angle, bright and inviting, perfect for…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249060/video-flowers-person-portraitView license Smiling baker in apron stands confidently in bakery, surrounded by bread. Medium shot, eye-level angle. Perfect for a…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249442/video-person-burger-foodView license A pharmacist in a white coat stands in a pharmacy aisle, holding a bottle. The video captures her from a mid-angle…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173476/video-person-pharmacy-adultView license A joyful farmer holding a basket of fresh produce in a vast field at sunset. Low-angle shot captures the lush greenery…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17057303/video-sunset-people-manView license Confident barber in apron stands in a stylish barbershop, captured from a front-facing angle, perfect for a promotional…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249069/video-person-man-designView license A confident elderly man in a suit stands in a modern office with a cityscape view. Low-angle shot creates a powerful video…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17275380/video-background-sunset-personView license A cheerful vendor in an orange apron stands in a rustic fruit shop. The video captures a warm, inviting atmosphere from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17202975/video-background-plant-woodenView license A news anchor in a suit presents in a modern studio. The video uses a medium shot, capturing the anchor's upper body against…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001896/video-people-man-televisionView license A smiling woman in an apron stands behind a bakery counter. The video captures her from a front angle, showcasing a warm…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17054040/video-people-woman-clipView license A confident man in a suit stands in front of a modern house, captured from a low-angle shot, giving a dynamic and empowering…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17563602/video-grass-plant-personView license A confident pharmacist in a white coat stands in front of shelves filled with medicine, captured from a medium angle…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17054672/video-medicine-people-pharmacyView license A video frame shows a reporter in a medium close-up angle, speaking into a microphone with a protest crowd blurred in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001806/video-background-frame-peopleView license Low-angle shot of a smiling construction worker in a hard hat and vest, with cranes in the background, capturing a dynamic…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17054100/video-background-blue-sky-constructionView license A barista in an apron smiles confidently in a cozy coffee shop. Captured from a medium angle, the video showcases a warm…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17070313/video-wooden-people-manView license Confident barber smiling in a stylish salon, captured from a front-facing angle. The video showcases modern elegance and…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249358/video-person-woman-mirrorView license A friendly baker stands confidently in front of bread shelves, captured in a medium close-up angle, perfect for a…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249330/video-face-person-manView license Professional man in a suit, arms crossed, in an office setting. Eye-level angle, suitable for a corporate video or business…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183684/video-book-person-manView license A smiling woman in a floral apron stands confidently in a bakery. Medium shot, eye-level angle. Perfect for a promotional…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249072/video-flowers-person-burgerView license A smiling baker stands confidently in a bakery filled with pastries. Medium shot captures the cozy, inviting atmosphere…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249329/video-person-arts-manView license Smiling baker in apron stands confidently in bakery, surrounded by fresh bread. Low-angle shot emphasizes warmth. Ideal for…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17249049/video-person-food-womanView license A confident barista in an apron stands with arms crossed, captured in a medium shot. The video conveys a professional and…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17070304/video-people-woman-clipView license Business meeting video concept with a confident woman presenting. Medium angle captures professional setting and attentive…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17121851/video-people-man-womanView license