rawpixel
Medical Botany Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Medical Botany

Belladonna, valerian, turmeric… let these incredible plants from Medical Botany (1831) inspire you. Dr. John Stephenson (1790–1864) and James Morss Churchill (1796–1863) created this vintage collection of botanical herbs and brought new knowledge to the western world. 

CuratedPopularNew
ArtTemplatesElements