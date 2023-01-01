Examples of Chinese Ornament
Chinese ornamental patterns from Owen Jones' book 'Examples of Chinese Ornament: selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections.' We have digitally enhanced these exquisite color plates from our own original 1867 edition of the book.
Chinese ornamental patterns from Owen Jones' book 'Examples of Chinese Ornament: selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections.' We have digitally enhanced these exquisite color plates from our own original 1867 edition of the book.