Parrots in Captivity
Nineteenth-century vintage illustrations from the book "Parrots in Captivity" — our vibrant collection of hand-colored plates of tropical birds remixed into colorful PNG stickers and collage elements. Check out CC0 Public Domain artworks from our own original 1884 edition of "Parrots in Captivity," by A.F. Lydon and engraver Benjamin Fawcett.
