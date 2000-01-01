Indian Zoology Art

Indian Zoology
Intricate animal illustrations from Indian Zoology (1830–1834) by John Edward Gray (1800–1875), keeper of the zoological department of the British Museum. Gray selected illustrations by both native and English artists in India from the collections of Major-General Hardwicke, introducing the fascinating wildlife of the East to an English audience.
