rawpixel
Stirpes Novae Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Stirpes Novae

Botanical illustrations from "Stirpes Novae aut Minus Cognitae" (1784) by the "Raphael of Flowers" – Pierre-Joseph Redouté, one of the finest and most famous botanical illustrators of all time. Redouté was a Flemish artist and botanist renowned for his exquisite watercolor paintings of lilies, roses and other native plant species.

CuratedPopularNew
ArtElements