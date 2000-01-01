Fruit lovers, rejoice! We bring you illustrations from Pomona Italiana (1817–1839) by Giorgio Gallesio (1772–1839). Pomona Italiana is Italy's first and most important work in the science of growing fruits. The publication showcases several fruits native to Italy in their juiciest form. Gallessio, a lawyer, a civil servant, and an avid botanist assembled a team of excellent Italian artists to illustrate, hand-color and engrave the works on the finest paper available. This resulted in one of the most intricate and expensive publications of all time with only 200 originals published.