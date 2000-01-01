Les Liliacées

In this antique collection of Les Liliacees, we bring you more than 400 fantastic high-resolution public domain lily illustrations by the "Raphael of Flowers"– Pierre-Joseph Redouté (1759–1840), one of the finest and most famous botanical illustrators of all time. Redouté was a Flemish artist and botanist renowned for his exquisite watercolor paintings of lilies, roses, and other native plant species.