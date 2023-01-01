Russell Lee
Monochromatic photographs by Russell Lee (1903-1986) capture the textured narratives of American life during the Great Depression with unparalleled depth. Shooting in black and white, he skillfully played with contrasts, using the interplay of light and shadow to accentuate the emotional depth and texture of his subjects.
