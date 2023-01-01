rawpixel
Using mainly black-and-white film, John Collier Jr. (1913-1992) painted a vivid picture of cultural life, rituals, and community dynamics in the 20th century. He was more than just a photographer; he was an anthropologist who used his camera as a tool for deep societal exploration. 

Turkey Pond, near Concord, New Hampshire. Women workers employed by U.S. Department of Agriculture timber salvage sawmill.…Turkey Pond, near Concord, New Hampshire. Women workers employed by U.S. Department of Agriculture timber salvage sawmill.…
Spring pulpwood drive on the Brown Company timber holdings in Maine. Camp handy man is conveniently handy with the scissors;…Spring pulpwood drive on the Brown Company timber holdings in Maine. Camp handy man is conveniently handy with the scissors;…
Children of migrants en route to upper New York state to work in the harvest. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Children of migrants en route to upper New York state to work in the harvest. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Jewal Mazique [i.e. Jewel], worker at the Library of Congress, with her young niece whom she is raising and…Washington, D.C. Jewal Mazique [i.e. Jewel], worker at the Library of Congress, with her young niece whom she is raising and…
Boys en route to upper New York state from Richwood, West Virginia to work in the harvest. Sourced from the Library of…Boys en route to upper New York state from Richwood, West Virginia to work in the harvest. Sourced from the Library of…
Washington, D.C. Foreign students at the international student assembly recording short talks in their native language to be…Washington, D.C. Foreign students at the international student assembly recording short talks in their native language to be…
Summersville, West Virginia. A man waiting in courthouse door to sign contract to go to New York state to bring in the…Summersville, West Virginia. A man waiting in courthouse door to sign contract to go to New York state to bring in the…
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (vicinity). Montour no. 4 mine of the Pittsburgh Coal Company. Coal miner waiting to go…Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (vicinity). Montour no. 4 mine of the Pittsburgh Coal Company. Coal miner waiting to go…
Trampas, New Mexico. Grandfather Romero, a member of the family of Juan Lopez, the majordomo, is ninety-nine years old.…Trampas, New Mexico. Grandfather Romero, a member of the family of Juan Lopez, the majordomo, is ninety-nine years old.…
Boy and girl from Richwood, West Virginia en route to upper New York state to work in the harvest. Sourced from the Library…Boy and girl from Richwood, West Virginia en route to upper New York state to work in the harvest. Sourced from the Library…
Bridgeton, New Jersey. FSA (Farm Security Administration) agricultural workers' camp. Children of migrant workers. Sourced…Bridgeton, New Jersey. FSA (Farm Security Administration) agricultural workers' camp. Children of migrant workers. Sourced…
Bridgeton, New Jersey. FSA (Farm Security Administration) agricultural workers' camp. The clinic. Sourced from the Library…Bridgeton, New Jersey. FSA (Farm Security Administration) agricultural workers' camp. The clinic. Sourced from the Library…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Albuquerque, New Mexico. A second generation Anglo-American, Barbara Cottam]. Sourced…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Albuquerque, New Mexico. A second generation Anglo-American, Barbara Cottam]. Sourced…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of migrants en route to upper New York state to work in the harvest]. Sourced…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of migrants en route to upper New York state to work in the harvest]. Sourced…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Ojo Sarco, New Mexico. One-room school in an isolated mountainous Spanish-American…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Ojo Sarco, New Mexico. One-room school in an isolated mountainous Spanish-American…
Fort Kent, Maine. Cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Fort Kent, Maine. Cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Sewing room of self-help exchange. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Sewing room of self-help exchange. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bar Harbor, Maine. Civil Air Patrol base headquarters of coastal patrol no. 20. A flyer. Sourced from the Library of…Bar Harbor, Maine. Civil Air Patrol base headquarters of coastal patrol no. 20. A flyer. Sourced from the Library of…
Ojo Sarco, New Mexico. One-room school in an isolated mountainous Spanish-American community, which has eight grades and two…Ojo Sarco, New Mexico. One-room school in an isolated mountainous Spanish-American community, which has eight grades and two…
Richwood, West Virginia. Sixteen year old high school boy making a contract to help in the harvest in upper New York state.…Richwood, West Virginia. Sixteen year old high school boy making a contract to help in the harvest in upper New York state.…
Washington, D.C. Portrait of Roy E. Stryker, photograph chief of the FSA (Farm Security Administration). Sourced from the…Washington, D.C. Portrait of Roy E. Stryker, photograph chief of the FSA (Farm Security Administration). Sourced from the…
Questa, New Mexico. Spanish-American boy in the grade school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Questa, New Mexico. Spanish-American boy in the grade school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Hauling in a cod aboard a Portuguese fishing dory off Cape Cod, Massachusetts].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Hauling in a cod aboard a Portuguese fishing dory off Cape Cod, Massachusetts].…
Washington, D.C. The daughter of the girl who does the cooking for Jewal Mazique [i.e. Jewel], worker at the Library of…Washington, D.C. The daughter of the girl who does the cooking for Jewal Mazique [i.e. Jewel], worker at the Library of…
Bridgeton, New Jersey. FSA (Farm Security Administration) agricultural workers' camp. Migrant baby. Sourced from the Library…Bridgeton, New Jersey. FSA (Farm Security Administration) agricultural workers' camp. Migrant baby. Sourced from the Library…
Passengers aboard an American airliner enroute from Washington to Los Angeles. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Passengers aboard an American airliner enroute from Washington to Los Angeles. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bar Harbor, Maine. Civil Air Patrol base headquarters of coastal patrol no. 20. A flyer. Sourced from the Library of…Bar Harbor, Maine. Civil Air Patrol base headquarters of coastal patrol no. 20. A flyer. Sourced from the Library of…
Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. Mary Mutz on the ranch writing to a boyfriend in the United States Army. Sourced…Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. Mary Mutz on the ranch writing to a boyfriend in the United States Army. Sourced…
Washington, D.C. Jewal Mazique [i.e. Jewel] working in the stacks of the Library of Congress. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D.C. Jewal Mazique [i.e. Jewel] working in the stacks of the Library of Congress. Sourced from the Library of…
Christmas in a Washington home. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Christmas in a Washington home. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Jewal Mazique [i.e. Jewel] cataloging in the Library of Congress. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Jewal Mazique [i.e. Jewel] cataloging in the Library of Congress. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Penasco, New Mexico. Doctor Onstine, medical doctor, making an examination in the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Penasco, New Mexico. Doctor Onstine, medical doctor, making an examination in the…
Spring potato planting on the French Acadian farm of Leonard Gagnon. Fort Kent, Aroostook County, Maine. Sourced from the…Spring potato planting on the French Acadian farm of Leonard Gagnon. Fort Kent, Aroostook County, Maine. Sourced from the…
Richwood, West Virginia. A high school boy who is slightly under age is trying to convince the FSA (Farm Security…Richwood, West Virginia. A high school boy who is slightly under age is trying to convince the FSA (Farm Security…
[Untitled photo, possilby related to: Washington, D.C. Jewal Mazique [i.e. Jewel], worker at the Library of Congress…[Untitled photo, possilby related to: Washington, D.C. Jewal Mazique [i.e. Jewel], worker at the Library of Congress…
Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. George Turner changing a tire. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. George Turner changing a tire. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. One of the Mutz boys on the cattle ranch in the Rocky Mountains. Sourced from the…Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. One of the Mutz boys on the cattle ranch in the Rocky Mountains. Sourced from the…
Escambia Farms, Florida. George McLelland and his youngest son. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Escambia Farms, Florida. George McLelland and his youngest son. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Red Run, Pennsylvania (vicinity). Public school which serves one of the strictest Mennonite communities in the country.…Red Run, Pennsylvania (vicinity). Public school which serves one of the strictest Mennonite communities in the country.…
Penasco, Taos County, New Mexico. Commercial course in the high school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Penasco, Taos County, New Mexico. Commercial course in the high school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Passengers aboard an American airliner enroute from Washington to Los Angeles].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Passengers aboard an American airliner enroute from Washington to Los Angeles].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Passengers aboard an American airliner]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Passengers aboard an American airliner]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Red Run, Pennsylvania (vicinity). Public school which serves one of the strictest Mennonite communities in the country.…Red Run, Pennsylvania (vicinity). Public school which serves one of the strictest Mennonite communities in the country.…
Ojo Sarco, New Mexico. One-room school in an isolated mountainous Spanish-American community, which has eight grades and two…Ojo Sarco, New Mexico. One-room school in an isolated mountainous Spanish-American community, which has eight grades and two…
Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. William Heck, a cattleman, and his wife making out their income tax form. Sourced…Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. William Heck, a cattleman, and his wife making out their income tax form. Sourced…
New Bedford, Massachusetts. Manuel Marcio's daughter in business class in high school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New Bedford, Massachusetts. Manuel Marcio's daughter in business class in high school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (vicinity). Montour no. 4 mine of the Pittsburgh Coal…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (vicinity). Montour no. 4 mine of the Pittsburgh Coal…
Provincetown, Massachusetts. Family of a Portuguese dory fisherman. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Provincetown, Massachusetts. Family of a Portuguese dory fisherman. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Turkey Pond, near Concord, New Hampshire. Women workers employed by a U.S. Department…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Turkey Pond, near Concord, New Hampshire. Women workers employed by a U.S. Department…
Ojo Sarco, New Mexico. One-room school in an isolated mountainous Spanish-American community, which has eight grades and two…Ojo Sarco, New Mexico. One-room school in an isolated mountainous Spanish-American community, which has eight grades and two…
Provincetown, Massachusetts. Hoisting fish from the ice hold of a Portuguese trawler to the packing house dock. Sourced from…Provincetown, Massachusetts. Hoisting fish from the ice hold of a Portuguese trawler to the packing house dock. Sourced from…
Passenger aboard an American airliner enroute from Washington to Los Angeles. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Passenger aboard an American airliner enroute from Washington to Los Angeles. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Children of migrants en route to upper New York state to work in the harvest. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Children of migrants en route to upper New York state to work in the harvest. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Christmas rush in the Greyhound bus terminal. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Christmas rush in the Greyhound bus terminal. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Richwood, West Virginia. FSA (Farm Security Administration) representative signing up high school boys to go by special…Richwood, West Virginia. FSA (Farm Security Administration) representative signing up high school boys to go by special…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Passengers aboard an American airliner enroute from Washington to Los Angeles].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Passengers aboard an American airliner enroute from Washington to Los Angeles].…
Fort Kent, Maine (vicinity). Hauling hay up into the barn for storage on the [Leonard] Gagnon farm. Sourced from the Library…Fort Kent, Maine (vicinity). Hauling hay up into the barn for storage on the [Leonard] Gagnon farm. Sourced from the Library…
Fourth generation from slavery. Grandfather Biscoe's great grandchildren. Near Ridge, Maryland. Saint Mary's County. Sourced…Fourth generation from slavery. Grandfather Biscoe's great grandchildren. Near Ridge, Maryland. Saint Mary's County. Sourced…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boy and girl from Richwood, West Virginia en route to upper New York state to work in…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boy and girl from Richwood, West Virginia en route to upper New York state to work in…
Summersville, West Virginia. Cynical citizens watching FSA (Farm Security Administration) official recruiting laborers to…Summersville, West Virginia. Cynical citizens watching FSA (Farm Security Administration) official recruiting laborers to…
Albuquerque, New Mexico. A second generation Anglo-American, Barbara Cottam. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Albuquerque, New Mexico. A second generation Anglo-American, Barbara Cottam. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Christmas rush in the Greyhound bus terminal. soldiers waiting for a…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Christmas rush in the Greyhound bus terminal. soldiers waiting for a…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Spring pulpwood drive on the Brown Company timber holdings in Maine. French-Canadian…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Spring pulpwood drive on the Brown Company timber holdings in Maine. French-Canadian…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Penasco, New Mexico. Doctor Onstine, seventy-seven year old country physician who…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Penasco, New Mexico. Doctor Onstine, seventy-seven year old country physician who…
Spring pulpwood drive on the Brown Company timber holdings in Maine. Woodsmen winching up the boom on Long Pond; during the…Spring pulpwood drive on the Brown Company timber holdings in Maine. Woodsmen winching up the boom on Long Pond; during the…
Bar Harbor, Maine. Civil Air Patrol base headquarters of coastal patrol no. 20. Ground crew mechanic working on a patrol…Bar Harbor, Maine. Civil Air Patrol base headquarters of coastal patrol no. 20. Ground crew mechanic working on a patrol…
Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. George Turner changing a tire. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. George Turner changing a tire. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. The older daughter preparing dinner on George Mutz's farm. Sourced from the…Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. The older daughter preparing dinner on George Mutz's farm. Sourced from the…
Washington, D.C. Modeling blue dress made from sugar sacks worked out for a high school girl on a low income by graduate…Washington, D.C. Modeling blue dress made from sugar sacks worked out for a high school girl on a low income by graduate…
Escambia Farms, Florida. Boiling wash water on the McLelland farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Escambia Farms, Florida. Boiling wash water on the McLelland farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Richwood, West Virginia. FSA (Farm Security Administration) representative signing up high school boys to go by special…Richwood, West Virginia. FSA (Farm Security Administration) representative signing up high school boys to go by special…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. George Turner changing a tire]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. George Turner changing a tire]. Sourced from…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Penasco, Taos County, New Mexico. Commercial course in the high school]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Penasco, Taos County, New Mexico. Commercial course in the high school]. Sourced from…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Weighing in beans]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Weighing in beans]. Sourced from the Library of…
Bar Harbor, Maine. Civil Air Patrol base headquarters of coastal patrol no. 20. Blowing up "Mae West" life preservers by…Bar Harbor, Maine. Civil Air Patrol base headquarters of coastal patrol no. 20. Blowing up "Mae West" life preservers by…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Penasco, Taos County, New Mexico. Commercial course in the high school]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Penasco, Taos County, New Mexico. Commercial course in the high school]. Sourced from…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bar Harbor, Maine. Civil Air Patrol base headquarters of coastal patrol no. 20. The…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bar Harbor, Maine. Civil Air Patrol base headquarters of coastal patrol no. 20. The…
Penasco, New Mexico. Doctor Onstine, medical doctor, writing a prescription in the clinic operated by the Taos County…Penasco, New Mexico. Doctor Onstine, medical doctor, writing a prescription in the clinic operated by the Taos County…
Richwood, West Virginia. A high school boy who is slightly under age is trying to convince the FSA (Farm Security…Richwood, West Virginia. A high school boy who is slightly under age is trying to convince the FSA (Farm Security…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Penasco, New Mexico. Doctor Onstine, medical doctor, making an examination in the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Penasco, New Mexico. Doctor Onstine, medical doctor, making an examination in the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Richwood, West Virginia. FSA (Farm Security Administration) representative signing up…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Richwood, West Virginia. FSA (Farm Security Administration) representative signing up…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Dinner in the self-help cafeteria]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Dinner in the self-help cafeteria]. Sourced from the Library of…
Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. William Heck's five-year-old son out on the range with his father. Sourced from…Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico. William Heck's five-year-old son out on the range with his father. Sourced from…
Richwood, West Virginia. Father and son boarding train for Batavia, New York, where they will work in the harvest. Sourced…Richwood, West Virginia. Father and son boarding train for Batavia, New York, where they will work in the harvest. Sourced…
Bridgeton, New Jersey. FSA (Farm Security Administration) agricultural workers' camp. Ice cream trucks make daily trips…Bridgeton, New Jersey. FSA (Farm Security Administration) agricultural workers' camp. Ice cream trucks make daily trips…
Penasco, New Mexico. A patient at the clinic operated by the Taos County cooperative health association. Sourced from the…Penasco, New Mexico. A patient at the clinic operated by the Taos County cooperative health association. Sourced from the…
Washington, D.C. Modeling osnaburg pinafore worked out for a high school girl on a low income by graduate students of the…Washington, D.C. Modeling osnaburg pinafore worked out for a high school girl on a low income by graduate students of the…
Richwood, West Virginia. Saying goodbye, Richwood station. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Richwood, West Virginia. Saying goodbye, Richwood station. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Spring pulpwood drive on the Brown Company timber holdings in Maine. French-Canadian woodsman. Sourced from the Library of…Spring pulpwood drive on the Brown Company timber holdings in Maine. French-Canadian woodsman. Sourced from the Library of…
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (vicinity). Montour no. 4 mine of the Pittsburgh Coal Company. Mine engineers checking surveys…Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (vicinity). Montour no. 4 mine of the Pittsburgh Coal Company. Mine engineers checking surveys…
Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Mennonite boy. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Mennonite boy. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Richwood, West Virginia. Station scene at departure of men to help in the harvest in upper New York state. Sourced from the…Richwood, West Virginia. Station scene at departure of men to help in the harvest in upper New York state. Sourced from the…
