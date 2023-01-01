rawpixel
Edward Meyer Art
Edward Meyer

Dive into a mesmerizing photographic collection capturing life in New York City during World War II, expertly curated by Edward Meyer. This Black and White vintage image compilation offers glimpses of iconic New York locations, as well as historical snapshots of the D-Day rally at Madison Square and Time Square.

New York, New York. Times Square and vicinity on D-Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Times Square and vicinity on D-Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243355/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Times Square and vicinity on D-Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Times Square and vicinity on D-Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339310/image-people-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242457/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244391/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Times Square and vicinity on D-Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Times Square and vicinity on D-Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339180/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243354/photo-image-person-balloon-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300119/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244380/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244399/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library…New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243044/photo-image-person-book-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Mayor La Guardia at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Mayor La Guardia at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243369/photo-image-person-balloon-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308024/image-plant-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308326/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Reverend A. Hamilton Nesbitt at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the…New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Reverend A. Hamilton Nesbitt at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307114/image-people-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308343/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Rabbi Stephen S. Wise at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Rabbi Stephen S. Wise at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338929/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Times Square and vicinity on D-Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Times Square and vicinity on D-Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339019/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. A crowd watching the news line on the Times building at Times Square. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. A crowd watching the news line on the Times building at Times Square. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339179/image-face-person-lightFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. People watching the electrical news sign on the Times building at Times Square. Sourced from the Library…New York, New York. People watching the electrical news sign on the Times building at Times Square. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339292/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Entering the synagogue on West Twenty-third Street for D-day services. Sourced from the…New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Entering the synagogue on West Twenty-third Street for D-day services. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339020/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Some of the crowd at Madison Square on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Some of the crowd at Madison Square on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338917/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338914/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338932/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338915/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Times Square and vicinity of D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Times Square and vicinity of D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339004/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Times Square and vicinity on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Times Square and vicinity on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339206/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Times Square and vicinity on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Times Square and vicinity on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338928/image-hand-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Rabbi Stephen S. Wise at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Rabbi Stephen S. Wise at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338993/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. A crowd on D-Day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A crowd on D-Day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339301/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339187/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339311/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. D-day sevices in a synagogue on West Twenty-third Street. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. June 6, 1944. D-day sevices in a synagogue on West Twenty-third Street. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339302/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339291/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338973/image-people-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Part of the parade on D-day, Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Part of the parade on D-day, Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339174/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12340072/image-dog-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia standing in the crowd. Sourced from the…New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia standing in the crowd. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339245/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339319/image-people-public-domain-blackFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339006/image-people-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. A woman addressing the crowd at the D-day rally at Madison Square. Sourced from the…New York, New York. June 6, 1944. A woman addressing the crowd at the D-day rally at Madison Square. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339027/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Some of the crowd at Madison Square on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Some of the crowd at Madison Square on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338938/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Times Square and vicinity on D-Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Times Square and vicinity on D-Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339013/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Seven o'clock mass on D-day in the Lady Chapel, Saint Patrick's Cathedral. Sourced from…New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Seven o'clock mass on D-day in the Lady Chapel, Saint Patrick's Cathedral. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339267/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. John Dudley at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. John Dudley at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339175/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12340071/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Preschool age children at L'Ecole maternelle francaise on D-day saluting the French flag.…New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Preschool age children at L'Ecole maternelle francaise on D-day saluting the French flag.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339173/image-people-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Lily Djanel at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Lily Djanel at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338924/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Preschool age children at L'Ecole maternelle francaise on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Preschool age children at L'Ecole maternelle francaise on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338925/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338920/image-people-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Times Square and vicinity on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Times Square and vicinity on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338933/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338923/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339259/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339182/image-face-person-sunglassesFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12340075/image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338934/image-face-person-roadFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338921/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Preschool age children at L'Ecole maternelle francaise on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Preschool age children at L'Ecole maternelle francaise on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339296/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Times Square and vicinity on D-Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Times Square and vicinity on D-Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339307/image-people-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338940/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Preschool age children at L'Ecole maternelle francaise on D-day. Sourced from the Library…New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Preschool age children at L'Ecole maternelle francaise on D-day. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339284/image-person-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338999/image-flower-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339262/image-plant-people-treeFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Igor Gorin at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Igor Gorin at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338916/image-people-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Two sailors at Times Square on D-day looking at the latest news line on the Times…New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Two sailors at Times Square on D-day looking at the latest news line on the Times…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339201/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Seven o'clock mass on D-day in the Lady Chapel, Saint Patrick's Cathedral. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. Seven o'clock mass on D-day in the Lady Chapel, Saint Patrick's Cathedral. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339298/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Preschool children at L'Ecole maternelle francais on D-day saluting the French flag.…New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Preschool children at L'Ecole maternelle francais on D-day saluting the French flag.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338976/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339008/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Times Square and vicinity on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Times Square and vicinity on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338926/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339299/image-person-football-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Igor Gorin at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Igor Gorin at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338931/image-people-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A crowd on D-day in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338930/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339289/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Noon mass at Saint Vincent de Paul's Church on D-day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338944/image-people-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Leaving the synagogue on West Twenty-third Street after D-day services. Sourced from the…New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Leaving the synagogue on West Twenty-third Street after D-day services. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338919/image-people-road-animalFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Monsignor William E. Cashin at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library…New York, New York. June 6, 1944. Monsignor William E. Cashin at the D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338937/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. June 6, 1944. D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. June 6, 1944. D-day rally in Madison Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338943/image-people-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…New York, New York. Children's school victory gardens on First Avenue between Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Streets. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298229/photo-image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
77 results
