Howard Liberman Art
Howard Liberman

Howard Liberman (1915–2011) was an American photographer and photojournalist who notably contributed to the documentation efforts of World War II for the U.S. government. Working for the Office of War Information (OWI) during the 1940s, Liberman captured a wide array of subjects, from war production facilities to the daily lives of soldiers and civilians. 

"You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Getting into the spirit of his role in "You Can't Do Business With Hitler" is Abrasha…
Free Image from public domain license
Production. Submarine chasers. An answer to the U-boats: more subchasers. A husky arc welder has just finished a job on one…
Free Image from public domain license
Judy takes a shot at the Axis. Judy Canova, star of stage and screen, opens her personal salvage drive for scrap rubber by…
Free Image from public domain license
Manpower. African American shipyard workers. Skills which contributed to America's success in World War I are vital to our…
Free Image from public domain license
Gloucester, Massachusetts. A lookout climbs the cables high above "Old Glory's" deck to check the location of other…
Free Image from public domain license
Victory food from American waters. A lookout climbs the cables high above Old Glory's deck to check on location of other…
Free Image from public domain license
laborers carrying and laying railroad ties for a spur line into a coal storage space for the federal government. Sourced…
Free Image from public domain license
laborers carrying and laying railroad ties for a spur line into a coal storage space for the federal government. Sourced…
Free Image from public domain license
Press conference with General Chu Shih-Ming. On the fifth anniversary of the Chinese-Japanese War, Major General Chu Shih…
Free Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Conversion of the Shoreham Hotel furnace from oil to coal burning…
Free Image from public domain license
Manpower, junior size. Junior commando spirits ran high when children of all creeds and colors sang together the national…
Free Image from public domain license
"You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Rehearsing for the radio show "You Can't Do Business With Hitler" are (left to right)…
Free Image from public domain license
Gloucester, Massachusetts. A young boy, probably a fisherman of tomorrow, because many of the boys will follow their fathers…
Free Image from public domain license
"You Can't Do Business With Hitler," a series of radio shows, written and produced by the radio section of the Office of War…
Free Image from public domain license
"You Can't Do Business With Hitler." You might guess from his gestures that Abrasha Robofsky is rehearsing for his portrayal…
Free Image from public domain license
"You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Elwood Hoffman writes the script for "You Can't Do Business With Hitler," transcribed…
Free Image from public domain license
Gloucester, Massachusetts. On board a fishing vessel. Portrait of a fisherman. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Free Image from public domain license
"You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Ilona Killian (left) and Virginia Moore are members of the cast of "You Can't Do…
Free Image from public domain license
Gloucester, Massachusetts. Shoveling fish into the rotary scaler at a fish packing plant. Sourced from the Library of…
Free Image from public domain license
Manpower, junior size. Two barefoot junior commandos in Roanoke, Virginia, wriggle their toes with delight as they study…
Free Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fort Belvoir, Virginia. A soldier handling barbed wire with special gloves which are…
Free Image from public domain license
On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. Operating the winch. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Free Image from public domain license
Training. Work Projects Administration (WPA) vocational school. Skilled automobile mechanics are of vital importance to our…
Free Image from public domain license
Gloucester, Massachusetts. Crew members throw overboard excess ice from "Old Glory's" hold. Fishermen allow a proportion of…
Free Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Conversion of the Shoreham Hotel furnace from oil to coal burning system. Sourced from the Library of…
Free Image from public domain license
"You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Rehearsing for the radio show "You Can't Do Business With Hitler" are (left to right)…
Free Image from public domain license
laborers carrying and laying railroad ties for a spur line into a coal storage space for the federal government. Sourced…
Free Image from public domain license
Press conference with General Chu Shih-Ming. On the fifth anniversary of the Chinese-Japanese War, Major General Chu Shih…
Free Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Manpower. bomber plant workers. American manpower draws its skills from various…
Free Image from public domain license
Subcontracting. Passaic home workshop pool. George Carell's seven-year-old son likes to watch his father produce essential…
Free Image from public domain license
Training. Work Projects Administration (WPA) vocational school. The flame of the welder's torch is today's flame of freedom!…
Free Image from public domain license
Transportation. Car pooling at Glenn Martin. Aircraft workers at the Glenn Martin aircraft plant solve some of their…
Free Image from public domain license
Fort Myer, Virginia. Jeeps on parade at Fort Myer, Virginia, at ceremonies honoring Staff Sergeant Jackson L. Dietz, Jr. and…
Free Image from public domain license
"You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Rehearsing for the radio show "You Can't Do Business With Hitler" are (left to right)…
Free Image from public domain license
Gloucester, Massachusetts. Striking good fishing grounds, fishermen load their boat with rosefish. Only a thin slice from…
Free Image from public domain license
"You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Rehearsing for the radio show "You Can't Do Business With Hitler" are (left to right)…
Free Image from public domain license
"You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Getting into the spirit of his role in "You Can't Do Business With Hitler" is Abrasha…
Free Image from public domain license
"You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Rehearsing for the radio show "You Can't Do Business With Hitler" are John Flynn and…
Free Image from public domain license
Conversion. Rowing shells to life rafts. Before conversion to war production, the New England plant employing this veteran…
Free Image from public domain license
"You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Elwood Hoffman writes the script for "You Can't Do Business With Hitler" radio show…
Free Image from public domain license
Subcontracting. Passaic home workshop pool. Home of George Carell in Passaic, New Jersey. Mr. Carell operates a home…
Free Image from public domain license
Manpower, junior size. Uncle Sam's small-fry fighter's, like this junior commando scrap collector in Roanoke, Virginia…
Free Image from public domain license
Conversion. Rowing shells to life rafts. At his old job making rowing shells for varsity crews, this veteran craftsman now…
Free Image from public domain license
Gloucester, Massachusetts. A young Gloucester boy, probably a fisherman of tommorrow, because many of the boys follow their…
Free Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A Galliher and Huguely Inc. truck, showing a close-up view of one of the tires. Sourced from the Library of…
Free Image from public domain license
Victory food from American waters. Crew members throw overboard excess ice from Old Glory's hold. Fishmen allow a proportion…
Free Image from public domain license
"You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Rehearsal is underway for the radio show "You Can't Do Business With Hitler" written…
Free Image from public domain license
Fort Myer, Virginia. Husky six-foot soldiers stand in review at ceremonies at Fort Myer, Virginia, honoring Staff Sergeant…
Free Image from public domain license
Victory food from American waters. The crew members are up at dawn and put in their trawl for the morning catch. Since…
Free Image from public domain license
Gloucester, Massachusetts. Immediately after being caught, rosefish are shovled into the hold for packing in ice. Once…
Free Image from public domain license
Conversion. Rowing shells to life rafts. In a plant producing rowing shells and model ships, life rafts for the Navy are the…
Free Image from public domain license
Manpower, junior size. "Any scrap for Uncle Sam?" Captain Charles Wentworth, a junior commando in Roanoke, Virginia, hands…
Free Image from public domain license
Fort Myer, Virginia. A sergeant at Fort Myer, Virginia demonstrates a "walkie-talkie" in the field. This is the latest and…
Free Image from public domain license
Production. Submarine chasers. Out of commission for the duration. A pleasure yacht is laid up at the yard of an Eastern…
Free Image from public domain license
Victory food from American waters. At the docks in Gloucester, Massachusetts, crew members prepare their trawler for a…
Free Image from public domain license
Victory food from American waters. The ship docked, canvas baskets filled with rosefish go ashore where they will be…
Free Image from public domain license
Press conference with General Chu Shih-Ming. On the fifth anniversary of the Chinese-Japanese War, Major General Chu Shih…
Free Image from public domain license
"You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Rehearsal is underway for "You Can't Do Business With Hitler," the radio show written…
Free Image from public domain license
Transportation. Car pooling at Glenn Martin. Workers at Glenn Martin aircraft plant enter the auto of a fellow worker who…
Free Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fort Belvoir, Virginia. A soldier drinking from a G.I. water canteen]. Sourced from…
Free Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A close-up view of a tire on a commercial truck]. Sourced from the…
Free Image from public domain license
Victory food from American waters. At sunset fishermen mend nets torn by rocks on the ocean floor. A shortage of linen twine…
Free Image from public domain license
Gloucester, Massachusetts. At the docks crew members prepare their trawlers for a week's voyage. Most of the fishermen come…
Free Image from public domain license
Conversion. Rowing shells to life rafts. Though they look like satin cushions, these smoothly sanded instrument protectors…
Free Image from public domain license
"You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Ilona Killian (left) and Virginia Moore are rehearsing for "You Can't Do Business With…
Free Image from public domain license
"You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Rehearsing for the radio show "You Can't Do Business With Hitler" are Colonel Charles…
Free Image from public domain license
Gloucester, Massachusetts. A woman shore worker in the fish packing industry eating her lunch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307944/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308185/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A Griffith consumers oil tank truck showing the driver opening the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A Griffith consumers oil tank truck showing the driver opening the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339257/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. A Nantucket dragger, or New England type otter trawler, the…On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. A Nantucket dragger, or New England type otter trawler, the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339699/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. A converted line trawler. Sourced from the Library of Congress.On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. A converted line trawler. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339688/image-sky-ocean-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Gloucester, Massachusetts. A dragger alongside a wharf. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Gloucester, Massachusetts. A dragger alongside a wharf. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339933/image-person-public-domain-waterFree Image from public domain license
Manpower, junior size. This gingham-clad member of the nation's junior army, in Roanoke, Virginia, would rather rummage…Manpower, junior size. This gingham-clad member of the nation's junior army, in Roanoke, Virginia, would rather rummage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307912/image-person-wood-kidFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A Jaeger truck-transit mixer, showing a man operating the mixer. On…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A Jaeger truck-transit mixer, showing a man operating the mixer. On…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339479/image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Fort Belvoir, Virginia. A soldier drinking from a G.I. water canteen. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Fort Belvoir, Virginia. A soldier drinking from a G.I. water canteen. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339452/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Tires for pictogram. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Tires for pictogram. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308352/image-circle-shape-carFree Image from public domain license
Training. Work Projects Administration (WPA) vocational school. The complicated mechanism of an airplane engine will be no…Training. Work Projects Administration (WPA) vocational school. The complicated mechanism of an airplane engine will be no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307219/image-person-airplane-technologyFree Image from public domain license
Clerical workers processing forms for production requirement plan, Priorities Division, War Production Board (WPB). Sourced…Clerical workers processing forms for production requirement plan, Priorities Division, War Production Board (WPB). Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308110/image-person-book-technologyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fort Belvoir, Virginia. A soldier learning to throw a hand grenade]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fort Belvoir, Virginia. A soldier learning to throw a hand grenade]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339539/image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Conservation. Truck tires runs 146,000 miles. This truck tire has run 146,000 miles. It is now planned to retreat it with a…Conservation. Truck tires runs 146,000 miles. This truck tire has run 146,000 miles. It is now planned to retreat it with a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308597/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. A dory fisherman checking up on his water supply. Sourced from…On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. A dory fisherman checking up on his water supply. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339676/image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Production. Submarine chasers. They'll sight the U-boats from this crow's nest of a subchaser under construction at an…Production. Submarine chasers. They'll sight the U-boats from this crow's nest of a subchaser under construction at an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306970/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Gloucester, Massachusetts. Deck of Old Glory covered with 85,000 pounds of rosefish. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Gloucester, Massachusetts. Deck of Old Glory covered with 85,000 pounds of rosefish. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339912/image-background-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Posting ceiling prices in foreign languages. Charles Ruggiero, clerk in a grocery store in New York's Italian section…Posting ceiling prices in foreign languages. Charles Ruggiero, clerk in a grocery store in New York's Italian section…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307845/image-face-person-burgerFree Image from public domain license
On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. A converted line trawler. Sourced from the Library of Congress.On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. A converted line trawler. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12340047/image-sky-ocean-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Manpower, junior size. "Neither rain nor snow...nor gloom of night...stays this courier from the completion of his appointed…Manpower, junior size. "Neither rain nor snow...nor gloom of night...stays this courier from the completion of his appointed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235807/image-frame-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Montgomery Blair High school Victory Corps. Gold braid and official titles decorated the training field at Montgomery Blair…Montgomery Blair High school Victory Corps. Gold braid and official titles decorated the training field at Montgomery Blair…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307829/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fort Belvoir, Virginia. A soldier handling barbed wire with special gloves which are…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fort Belvoir, Virginia. A soldier handling barbed wire with special gloves which are…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339266/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Posting ceiling prices in foreign languages. Anthony Weber, proprietor of a store in the German section of New York, is…Posting ceiling prices in foreign languages. Anthony Weber, proprietor of a store in the German section of New York, is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306996/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Gloucester, Massachusetts. The "Mother of Good Voyages" statue in Captain John Riberia's [i.e., Ribeiro's] quarters on the…Gloucester, Massachusetts. The "Mother of Good Voyages" statue in Captain John Riberia's [i.e., Ribeiro's] quarters on the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339889/image-person-art-crossFree Image from public domain license
Montgomery Blair High school Victory Corps. Montgomery Blair High School girls are being trained for positions in war…Montgomery Blair High school Victory Corps. Montgomery Blair High School girls are being trained for positions in war…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307003/image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Training. Work Projects Administration (WPA) vocational school. This young lady is training to work on the assembly line of…Training. Work Projects Administration (WPA) vocational school. This young lady is training to work on the assembly line of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308112/image-plants-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Transportation. Car pooling at Glenn Martin. Car pooling at the Glenn Martin aircraft plant. The personnel manager, who…Transportation. Car pooling at Glenn Martin. Car pooling at the Glenn Martin aircraft plant. The personnel manager, who…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306530/image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Victory food from American waters. Typical pier hand on docks at Gloucester, Massachusetts. A famous fishing center for…Victory food from American waters. Typical pier hand on docks at Gloucester, Massachusetts. A famous fishing center for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307348/image-hand-person-fishFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Gloucester, Massachusetts. The fishermen's church]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Gloucester, Massachusetts. The fishermen's church]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339691/image-person-sky-crossFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fort Belvoir, Virginia. A soldier operating a heavy duty tractor]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fort Belvoir, Virginia. A soldier operating a heavy duty tractor]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339385/image-plant-person-forestFree Image from public domain license
Gloucester, Massachusetts. "The Lady of Good Voyages" a statue on the fishermen's church. Sourced from the Library of…Gloucester, Massachusetts. "The Lady of Good Voyages" a statue on the fishermen's church. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339701/image-person-sky-crossFree Image from public domain license
Gloucester, Massachusetts. Men at work on the fillet line in a fishing packing plant. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Gloucester, Massachusetts. Men at work on the fillet line in a fishing packing plant. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339911/image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. Women in a packing plant candling fish and cutting out a…On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. Women in a packing plant candling fish and cutting out a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339902/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fort Belvoir, Virginia. United States Army engineers constructing a bridge or a pier. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Fort Belvoir, Virginia. United States Army engineers constructing a bridge or a pier. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339454/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
314 results
of 4
