Theodor Jung
Theodor Jung (1906-1996) was an American photographer of Finnish descent. During the 1930s, he joined the ranks of the Farm Security Administration (FSA), a U.S. government agency created to combat rural poverty during the Great Depression. Under the FSA's banner, Jung, like his contemporaries, documented the hardships and everyday lives of Americans.
