Edwin Rosskam
Edwin Rosskam (1903–1985) was an American photographer and photo editor known for his work during the 1930s and 1940s, particularly with the Farm Security Administration (FSA) and later the Office of War Information (OWI). Rosskam's photography captured the struggles and everyday life of people during the Great Depression, providing an invaluable visual record of that period in American history.
