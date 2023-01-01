rawpixel
Ann Rosener was an American photographer who contributed to the documentary efforts of the U.S. government during World War II. Working for the Farm Security Administration (FSA) and its successor, the Office of War Information (OWI), Rosener's photographs primarily captured the home front during the war, highlighting rationing, conservation, and women's roles in the workforce. 

Women in industry. Aircraft motor workers. A million dollar baby, not in terms of money but in her value to Uncle Sam…Women in industry. Aircraft motor workers. A million dollar baby, not in terms of money but in her value to Uncle Sam…
Safe clothes for women war workers. The importance of keeping hair short and neat for industrial war work cannot be over…Safe clothes for women war workers. The importance of keeping hair short and neat for industrial war work cannot be over…
Manpower. Americans all. Machining medium tank parts in a Midwest plant during most of the daylight hours leaves Joe Gore…Manpower. Americans all. Machining medium tank parts in a Midwest plant during most of the daylight hours leaves Joe Gore…
Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. Plant foremen point to 20-year-old Annie Tabor as one of their best lathe…Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. Plant foremen point to 20-year-old Annie Tabor as one of their best lathe…
I'll carry mine. Junior should wipe that worried frown off his face, for he's doing his Uncle Sam a favor by sharing the…I'll carry mine. Junior should wipe that worried frown off his face, for he's doing his Uncle Sam a favor by sharing the…
Production. Aircraft engines. A young African American worker stands ready to wash or "degrease" this airplane motor prior…Production. Aircraft engines. A young African American worker stands ready to wash or "degrease" this airplane motor prior…
Conservation of durable goods. That's no idle whim of Uncle Sam's; these empty tubes you turn in before buying more are…Conservation of durable goods. That's no idle whim of Uncle Sam's; these empty tubes you turn in before buying more are…
Manpower. Former actress now aircraft worker. From central casting to aircraft casting! Erstwhile child star of the silent…Manpower. Former actress now aircraft worker. From central casting to aircraft casting! Erstwhile child star of the silent…
Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. To feed the nation's munitions furnaces, tons of scrap from America's attics and basements…Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. To feed the nation's munitions furnaces, tons of scrap from America's attics and basements…
Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. To replace men who have been called to armed service, many young girls like 19…Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. To replace men who have been called to armed service, many young girls like 19…
"Can I wear it today?" Attractive playsuits for daughter can be made from that old housedress, the one with the splitting…"Can I wear it today?" Attractive playsuits for daughter can be made from that old housedress, the one with the splitting…
Conservation of durable goods. So-o-o-o big! But still not quite big enough to sell to the junk man or give to the Red…Conservation of durable goods. So-o-o-o big! But still not quite big enough to sell to the junk man or give to the Red…
Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. Lineup of charging boxes awaiting the signal to start on the journey to the furnace floor of…Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. Lineup of charging boxes awaiting the signal to start on the journey to the furnace floor of…
Jefferson Memorial. Within the Jefferson Memorial rotunda in Washington, D.C., stands this nineteen-foot statue of America's…Jefferson Memorial. Within the Jefferson Memorial rotunda in Washington, D.C., stands this nineteen-foot statue of America's…
Some washing machine models requires oiling, others don't. Consult your instruction book before attempting a home-grease…Some washing machine models requires oiling, others don't. Consult your instruction book before attempting a home-grease…
I'll carry mine. There's nothing like a husky and willing escort to simplify a shopping expedition, now that deliveries of…I'll carry mine. There's nothing like a husky and willing escort to simplify a shopping expedition, now that deliveries of…
Women in war. Machine gun production operators. She carries a torch for the men of America's armed forces! Blonde, twenty…Women in war. Machine gun production operators. She carries a torch for the men of America's armed forces! Blonde, twenty…
Mrs. Frank Rogers picking pencil pod beans which she will dry and store for later use. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Mrs. Frank Rogers picking pencil pod beans which she will dry and store for later use. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Agriculture. Women on farms. There's a feminine hand at the controls of many of America's activities these days. Like many…Agriculture. Women on farms. There's a feminine hand at the controls of many of America's activities these days. Like many…
Women in industry. Aircraft motor workers. A million dollar baby, not in terms of money but in her value to Uncle Sam…Women in industry. Aircraft motor workers. A million dollar baby, not in terms of money but in her value to Uncle Sam…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. OWI (Office of War Information) research workers]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. OWI (Office of War Information) research workers]. Sourced from the…
Production. Aircraft engines. A skilled mechanic and determined war worker, Zed W. Robinson, proves that skin pigment bears…Production. Aircraft engines. A skilled mechanic and determined war worker, Zed W. Robinson, proves that skin pigment bears…
Mrs. Wright Hendricks picking prunes. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Mrs. Wright Hendricks picking prunes. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Housing. Manitowac, Wisconsin. To provide homes for hundreds of naval and civilian employees of the Manitowac, Wisconsin…Housing. Manitowac, Wisconsin. To provide homes for hundreds of naval and civilian employees of the Manitowac, Wisconsin…
Production. Willow Run bomber plant. An African American worker at the giant Willow Run bomber plant installs screws in one…Production. Willow Run bomber plant. An African American worker at the giant Willow Run bomber plant installs screws in one…
Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. A cannon that saw duty in World War I stands in the yard of a Chicago steel mill, ready to…Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. A cannon that saw duty in World War I stands in the yard of a Chicago steel mill, ready to…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. OWI (Office of War Information) research workers]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. OWI (Office of War Information) research workers]. Sourced from the…
All nursing and no play might make Frances Bullock (right) a dull girl! To preclude such a possibility, Army nurses hold…All nursing and no play might make Frances Bullock (right) a dull girl! To preclude such a possibility, Army nurses hold…
I'll carry mine. Junior's express wagon comes of age and assumes new importance in wartime America's shopping expeditions.…I'll carry mine. Junior's express wagon comes of age and assumes new importance in wartime America's shopping expeditions.…
California shipyard workers. These shipbuilders enjoy a scenic ride to work every day aboard a special ferry going from San…California shipyard workers. These shipbuilders enjoy a scenic ride to work every day aboard a special ferry going from San…
Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. A good day's work done, employees of a large Midwest supercharger plant line up to…Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. A good day's work done, employees of a large Midwest supercharger plant line up to…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlottesville, Virginia. Statue of Jefferson at the University of Virginia]. Sourced…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlottesville, Virginia. Statue of Jefferson at the University of Virginia]. Sourced…
Walter Reed Hospital, Washington, D.C. U.S. Army transport nurse Eleanor Whalen and Lieutenant Frances Bullock on the steps.…Walter Reed Hospital, Washington, D.C. U.S. Army transport nurse Eleanor Whalen and Lieutenant Frances Bullock on the steps.…
Agriculture. Women on farms. Like many another U.S. farmer's wife, Mrs. Harold Sontag of Maple Park, Illinois, takes an…Agriculture. Women on farms. Like many another U.S. farmer's wife, Mrs. Harold Sontag of Maple Park, Illinois, takes an…
Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. To replace men who have been called to armed service, many young girls like 19…Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. To replace men who have been called to armed service, many young girls like 19…
I'll carry mine. A boon for wartime shoppers, this cart is one of the various carry alls which have been devised to help…I'll carry mine. A boon for wartime shoppers, this cart is one of the various carry alls which have been devised to help…
Agriculture. Women on farms. Like many another U.S. farmer's wife, Mrs. Harold Sontag of Maple Park, Illinois, takes an…Agriculture. Women on farms. Like many another U.S. farmer's wife, Mrs. Harold Sontag of Maple Park, Illinois, takes an…
Conservation of durable goods. As good as new after several years of use, this dripolator has been treated with kindness and…Conservation of durable goods. As good as new after several years of use, this dripolator has been treated with kindness and…
Rockville (vicinity), Maryland. Private Harvey Horton, visiting the N.C. Stiles dairy farm while on furlough from Fort…Rockville (vicinity), Maryland. Private Harvey Horton, visiting the N.C. Stiles dairy farm while on furlough from Fort…
Victory Gardens--for family and country. Guiding hand behind the establishment of many West coast Victory Gardens, Professor…Victory Gardens--for family and country. Guiding hand behind the establishment of many West coast Victory Gardens, Professor…
Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland. Student nurses learning anatomy. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland. Student nurses learning anatomy. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. A former bank clerk and a college graduate who majored in physics, find war jobs…Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. A former bank clerk and a college graduate who majored in physics, find war jobs…
California shipyard workers. Eight hours of work in a Richmond, California shipyard find these two workers grateful for the…California shipyard workers. Eight hours of work in a Richmond, California shipyard find these two workers grateful for the…
Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. A worker guides the magnet which unloads steel scrap from open freight cars to the waiting…Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. A worker guides the magnet which unloads steel scrap from open freight cars to the waiting…
War workers' nursery. Children of war-working mothers find plenty to do in modern nursery schools. Painting with water…War workers' nursery. Children of war-working mothers find plenty to do in modern nursery schools. Painting with water…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Field trips for the "flying nun" pre-flight class, including…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Field trips for the "flying nun" pre-flight class, including…
Salvage. Backwoods auto graveyard. Maybe the one that got away was bigger, but this is a fair-sized catch for Uncle Sam's…Salvage. Backwoods auto graveyard. Maybe the one that got away was bigger, but this is a fair-sized catch for Uncle Sam's…
Women in essential services. Ethel Peterson, twenty-seven, an expert lift-truck operator at the Paraffine Company in…Women in essential services. Ethel Peterson, twenty-seven, an expert lift-truck operator at the Paraffine Company in…
Women in industry. Gas mask production. Don't let their youth and good looks deceive you, these two young workers are…Women in industry. Gas mask production. Don't let their youth and good looks deceive you, these two young workers are…
Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. A cannon that saw duty in World War I stands in the yard of a Chicago steel mill, ready to…Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. A cannon that saw duty in World War I stands in the yard of a Chicago steel mill, ready to…
Baseball players in war production. Three major leaguers put the diamond behind them and get to work for Uncle Sam in the…Baseball players in war production. Three major leaguers put the diamond behind them and get to work for Uncle Sam in the…
Conversion. Pianos to airplane motors. The lost chord won't be found till the war is over! One of the last electric organs…Conversion. Pianos to airplane motors. The lost chord won't be found till the war is over! One of the last electric organs…
Salvage. Backwoods auto graveyard. Maybe the one that got away was bigger, but this is a fair-sized catch for Uncle Sam's…Salvage. Backwoods auto graveyard. Maybe the one that got away was bigger, but this is a fair-sized catch for Uncle Sam's…
Gasoline rationing. A pre-war sign gives unnecessary warning to wartime motorists, when there are any, as weekday traffic on…Gasoline rationing. A pre-war sign gives unnecessary warning to wartime motorists, when there are any, as weekday traffic on…
Many sewing machines require regular oiling. If yours is one of these, treat it accordingly. Read your instruction book or…Many sewing machines require regular oiling. If yours is one of these, treat it accordingly. Read your instruction book or…
A Coast Guard motor lifeboat provides escort to San Francisco's crab fishermen as a wartime precaution. This naval…A Coast Guard motor lifeboat provides escort to San Francisco's crab fishermen as a wartime precaution. This naval…
Manpower. Americans all. Rejoicing in the opportunity to help free his native Greece and keep the Nazis from America's…Manpower. Americans all. Rejoicing in the opportunity to help free his native Greece and keep the Nazis from America's…
Manpower. Americans all. Their common hatred of fascism bridges the gulf in ancestory of these two Americans, one of Irish…Manpower. Americans all. Their common hatred of fascism bridges the gulf in ancestory of these two Americans, one of Irish…
Rockville (vicinity), Maryland. Private Harvey Horton, visiting the N.C. Stiles dairy farm while on furlough from Fort…Rockville (vicinity), Maryland. Private Harvey Horton, visiting the N.C. Stiles dairy farm while on furlough from Fort…
California shipyard workers. Thousands of workers bound for the Richmond shipyards in San Francisco's East bay area leave…California shipyard workers. Thousands of workers bound for the Richmond shipyards in San Francisco's East bay area leave…
Washington, D.C. OWI (Office of War Information) research workers. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. OWI (Office of War Information) research workers. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
For insurance against the Axis, buy defense bonds and stamps. You can get them at your bank, post office, department store…For insurance against the Axis, buy defense bonds and stamps. You can get them at your bank, post office, department store…
Women in essential services. Ethel Peterson, twenty-seven, an expert lift-truck operator at the Paraffine Company in…Women in essential services. Ethel Peterson, twenty-seven, an expert lift-truck operator at the Paraffine Company in…
Women in industry. Tool production. Trained to catch the tiniest defect in the smallest drill, this attractive, young…Women in industry. Tool production. Trained to catch the tiniest defect in the smallest drill, this attractive, young…
Washington, D.C. A blood donor enjoying a glass of water before leaving the American Red Cross center. Sourced from the…Washington, D.C. A blood donor enjoying a glass of water before leaving the American Red Cross center. Sourced from the…
Baseball players in war production. "Safe," signals George Stovall, retired manager of the Cleveland Indians as Vince…Baseball players in war production. "Safe," signals George Stovall, retired manager of the Cleveland Indians as Vince…
Don't let pretty labels on cans mislead you, but learn the difference between grades and the relative economy of buying…Don't let pretty labels on cans mislead you, but learn the difference between grades and the relative economy of buying…
Production. Willow Run bomber plant. Inspection of more than a thousand separate tubing pieces composing the fuel…Production. Willow Run bomber plant. Inspection of more than a thousand separate tubing pieces composing the fuel…
Do you know why sugar must be rationed? Why you can't buy any more refrigerators or pleasure cars? There's plenty of…Do you know why sugar must be rationed? Why you can't buy any more refrigerators or pleasure cars? There's plenty of…
A Coast Guard motor lifeboat provides escort to San Francisco's crab fishermen as a wartime precaution. This naval…A Coast Guard motor lifeboat provides escort to San Francisco's crab fishermen as a wartime precaution. This naval…
War housing needs. The end of a long day's search for a place to live finds this seaman's wife and child at the war housing…War housing needs. The end of a long day's search for a place to live finds this seaman's wife and child at the war housing…
A pre-marketing "must": prepare your shopping list by comparing "best buys" appearing in the newspapers. You'll save a…A pre-marketing "must": prepare your shopping list by comparing "best buys" appearing in the newspapers. You'll save a…
"How do I look?" Attractive playsuits for daughter can be made from that old housedress with the splitting seams, and…"How do I look?" Attractive playsuits for daughter can be made from that old housedress with the splitting seams, and…
War workers nursery. Leaving her youngster at a well-run nursery school in Oakland, California, this war-working mother can…War workers nursery. Leaving her youngster at a well-run nursery school in Oakland, California, this war-working mother can…
If your refrigerator is a separate unit, see that there is a two-and-a-half-inch clearance between it and the wall behind…If your refrigerator is a separate unit, see that there is a two-and-a-half-inch clearance between it and the wall behind…
Production. Aircraft engines. Two of the nation's millions of war workers attach cylinder barrels to one of the "green"…Production. Aircraft engines. Two of the nation's millions of war workers attach cylinder barrels to one of the "green"…
Washington, D.C. Blood donors enjoying light refreshments before leaving the American Red Cross center. Sourced from the…Washington, D.C. Blood donors enjoying light refreshments before leaving the American Red Cross center. Sourced from the…
Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. To feed the nation's munitions furnaces, tons of scrap from America's attics and basements…Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. To feed the nation's munitions furnaces, tons of scrap from America's attics and basements…
Agriculture. Women on farms. The horses, cows, and chickens cared for, Mrs. Harold Sontag of Maple Park, Illinois, starts…Agriculture. Women on farms. The horses, cows, and chickens cared for, Mrs. Harold Sontag of Maple Park, Illinois, starts…
Walter Reed Hospital, Washington, D.C. U.S. Army transport nurse Eleanor Whalen, Major Edward Rector and Lieutenant Frances…Walter Reed Hospital, Washington, D.C. U.S. Army transport nurse Eleanor Whalen, Major Edward Rector and Lieutenant Frances…
I'll carry mine. Delivery vans, 1942 style, line up outside a Greenbelt, Maryland, grocery store awaiting customers. Tire…I'll carry mine. Delivery vans, 1942 style, line up outside a Greenbelt, Maryland, grocery store awaiting customers. Tire…
Women in industry. Gas mask production. The finished gas mask face pieces in the foreground were just flaps of rubber…Women in industry. Gas mask production. The finished gas mask face pieces in the foreground were just flaps of rubber…
Women in industry. Tool production. Maybe it isn't Shakespeare, but it makes sense to the employees of this drill and tool…Women in industry. Tool production. Maybe it isn't Shakespeare, but it makes sense to the employees of this drill and tool…
"Share The Meat" recipes. Baked bean loaf. Mix ingredients well and shape into a loaf. Place in shallow pan, pour a little…"Share The Meat" recipes. Baked bean loaf. Mix ingredients well and shape into a loaf. Place in shallow pan, pour a little…
Manpower. Americans all. Though his parents were born in the "old country" and European customs are maintained in his home…Manpower. Americans all. Though his parents were born in the "old country" and European customs are maintained in his home…
Jefferson Memorial. Exterior of the Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D.C. Dedicated on the third president's bi-centennial…Jefferson Memorial. Exterior of the Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D.C. Dedicated on the third president's bi-centennial…
Women in industry. Tool production. "X" marks the kind of work being done by these women cutoff machine operators who are…Women in industry. Tool production. "X" marks the kind of work being done by these women cutoff machine operators who are…
Women in industry. Tool production. Two of nearly 1,000 women who "keep 'em rolling" in a large Midwest drill and tool…Women in industry. Tool production. Two of nearly 1,000 women who "keep 'em rolling" in a large Midwest drill and tool…
[Mrs. Wright Hendricks] putting dried corn in paper bags, storing it for later use. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Mrs. Wright Hendricks] putting dried corn in paper bags, storing it for later use. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
"Share The Meat" recipes. Braised stuffed heart. For the stuffing, chop an onion and a stalk of celery into two tablespoons…"Share The Meat" recipes. Braised stuffed heart. For the stuffing, chop an onion and a stalk of celery into two tablespoons…
Manpower. Grain threshing. The ripe kernels of grain flowing from this threshing machine will help keep America, and her…Manpower. Grain threshing. The ripe kernels of grain flowing from this threshing machine will help keep America, and her…
Wartime food demonstration. A new and important home front activity, the wartime food demonstration is rapidly becoming a…Wartime food demonstration. A new and important home front activity, the wartime food demonstration is rapidly becoming a…
Baseball players in war production. George Stovall, retired manager of the Cleveland Indians, does his bit at the California…Baseball players in war production. George Stovall, retired manager of the Cleveland Indians, does his bit at the California…
Rockville (vicinity), Maryland. Private Harvey Horton, visiting the N.C. Stiles dairy farm while on furlough from Fort…Rockville (vicinity), Maryland. Private Harvey Horton, visiting the N.C. Stiles dairy farm while on furlough from Fort…
Mrs. Wright Hendricks picking prunes. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Mrs. Wright Hendricks picking prunes. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
You'll probably find new friends during this war, but you may not find a new refrigerator, so keep yours in good condition.…You'll probably find new friends during this war, but you may not find a new refrigerator, so keep yours in good condition.…
Wartime food demonstration. Explaining methods of "extending" meats now that rationing is limiting civilian meat purchases…Wartime food demonstration. Explaining methods of "extending" meats now that rationing is limiting civilian meat purchases…
Mrs. Harry Mercer and neighbor Betty McClay, picking corn to be dried and stored for home use. Sourced from the Library of…Mrs. Harry Mercer and neighbor Betty McClay, picking corn to be dried and stored for home use. Sourced from the Library of…
Safe clothes for women war workers. Applying for a standard uniform at the Bendix supply center, Eunice Kimball is given a…Safe clothes for women war workers. Applying for a standard uniform at the Bendix supply center, Eunice Kimball is given a…
Cardinal "don't" for housekeepers: don't put hot food into the refrigerator. Allow cooked foods to cool to room temperature…Cardinal "don't" for housekeepers: don't put hot food into the refrigerator. Allow cooked foods to cool to room temperature…
