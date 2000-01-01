Paul Nash
Beautiful paintings by Paul Nash. Nash was appointed England's official war artist during both World Wars. After the wars, he continued to paint landscapes but had shifted from a formalized style to a more abstract and surreal style. He often incorporated everyday objects into his landscape artworks to give them a new identity and symbolic meaning.
