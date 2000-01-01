rawpixel
Paul Nash Art
Beautiful paintings by Paul Nash. Nash was appointed England's official war artist during both World Wars. After the wars, he continued to paint landscapes but had shifted from a formalized style to a more abstract and surreal style. He often incorporated everyday objects into his landscape artworks to give them a new identity and symbolic meaning.

Avebury (1937) by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968524/free-illustration-image-landscape-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Design for Urne Buriall–Ghosts, (1932) by Paul Nash. Original from Birmingham Museums.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764959/free-illustration-image-abstract-surrealism-1900sFree Image from public domain license
Mineral Objects (1935) by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968490/free-illustration-image-abstract-painting-artFree Image from public domain license
Design for Urne Buriall–Water Hath Proved the Smartest Grave, (1932) by Paul Nash. Original from Birmingham Museums.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764958/free-illustration-image-abstract-modern-surrealismFree Image from public domain license
Souvenir of Florence (1929) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968481/free-illustration-image-abstract-surreal-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Design for Urne Buriall–Hydriotaphia (1932) drawing in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968468/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-sketchFree Image from public domain license
Landscape of the Moon's First Quarter (1943) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968467/free-illustration-image-sky-paul-nash-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Dyke by the Road (1922) by Paul Nash. Original from The Clevelandart.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968470/free-illustration-image-engraving-black-and-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Whitley Bombers Sunning (1940) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968485/free-illustration-image-airplane-art-watercolor-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Winter, Hampden (1921) print in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968475/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-woodcut-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Thirlmere (1914) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968534/free-illustration-image-mountain-lake-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Oxenbridge Pond (1927-28) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968477/free-illustration-image-paul-nash-painting-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Design for Urne Buriall–Funeral Pyre (1932) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968480/free-illustration-image-paul-nash-surrealFree Image from public domain license
Trees in Bird Garden, Iver Heath (1913) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968532/free-illustration-image-bird-landscape-gardenFree Image from public domain license
Design for Urne Buriall–Sorrow drawing in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968478/free-illustration-image-death-sketch-cc0Free Image from public domain license
Nash, Paul - Sunrise, Inverness Copse - Google Art Project
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667118/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cliffs (1889–1946) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968488/free-illustration-image-abstract-watercolor-designFree Image from public domain license
A rainy day (1922) by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968514/free-illustration-image-mountain-paul-nash-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Leda (1925) by Paul Nash. Original from The Clevelandart.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968505/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-greek-ledaFree Image from public domain license
Landscape by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968469/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-sun-surrealFree Image from public domain license
Worth Matravers, Dorset (1936) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968472/free-illustration-image-beach-watercolor-painting-dorsetFree Image from public domain license
Still life. 1. (1924) by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968499/free-illustration-image-paul-nash-art-surrealFree Image from public domain license
Design of arches, Coronilla (1925–1926) by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968482/free-illustration-image-surreal-black-and-white-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hanging garden (1924) by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968501/free-illustration-image-surreal-garden-engravingFree Image from public domain license
Oxfordshire Landscape (1944) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968511/free-illustration-image-landscape-paul-nash-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bomber Lair–Egg and Fin (1940) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968483/free-illustration-image-abstract-artwork-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Moonrise over Cleeve Hill (1945) by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968517/free-illustration-image-paul-nash-moonFree Image from public domain license
Bouquet (1927) by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968493/free-illustration-image-flower-black-and-white-surreal-bouquetFree Image from public domain license
The Orchard (1922) drawing in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968506/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-orchard-gardenFree Image from public domain license
Bomber Lair (1940) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968479/free-illustration-image-airplane-nashFree Image from public domain license
Totems, Old Shipyard, Rye (1932) by Paul Nash. Original from The Clevelandart.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968510/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Raider on the Moors (1940) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2969072/free-illustration-image-lithograph-airplane-vintage-graphic-artFree Image from public domain license
Design for a bookplate for Kenneth Fitzpatrick Mackenzie (ca.1909) drawing in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968484/free-illustration-image-book-vintage-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Ruined Country- Old Battlefield, Vimy, near La Folie Woodimage: a landscape looking over an old battlefield near Vimy in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974028/image-clouds-art-grassFree Image from public domain license
Fruits and Vegetables (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968494/free-illustration-image-vegetables-basket-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Design for Urne Buriall–Ghosts (1932) drawing in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968474/free-illustration-image-death-vintage-sketch-surrealFree Image from public domain license
Fruit Gardens and Orchard (1930) poster by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968489/free-illustration-image-gardens-orchard-vegetablesFree Image from public domain license
A Shell Crater (1918) drawing in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968533/free-illustration-image-war-vintage-graphic-art-landscape-drawingsFree Image from public domain license
Study of Mrs. Nash (ca.1916) drawing in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968515/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-sleeping-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Design for Urne Buriall–Sorrow drawing in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968476/free-illustration-image-sketch-paul-nash-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Design for Urne Buriall–Funeral Pyre (1932) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968471/free-illustration-image-surreal-paul-nash-funeralFree Image from public domain license
