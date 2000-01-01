Frank Edward Clarke
Hand-drawn vintage South Pacific fishes by Frank Edward Clarke (1899). Clarke was a New Zealand ichthyologist and scientific illustrator who discovered many new fish species. Sir James Hector, a famous geologist, praised that "(Clarke's) knowledge of fish was minute and accurate, and it would be difficult to exaggerate the beauty and scientific fidelity of his drawings."
