Utagawa Yoshikazu

Utagawa Yoshikazu (CA. 1850–1870) was one of the great Japanese painters of the Edo period. Through his Ukiyo-e style, he brilliantly depicted the Japanese middle-class story, as well as the Western foreigners who came to live and work in Japan during the same period. This is our collection of captivating Shin-hanga prints and illustrations made by Utagawa Yoshikazu, availbale for download now.

Kawanakajima no Kassen by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798-1861), a woodcut diptych of battle at Kawanakajima, showing two armies of…Kawanakajima no Kassen by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798-1861), a woodcut diptych of battle at Kawanakajima, showing two armies of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/426257/free-illustration-image-samurai-war-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain license
Soga no Adauchi by Utagawa Yoshikazu (1848-1863), a traditional Japanese ukiyo-e style diptych of a scene from a Soga kabuki…Soga no Adauchi by Utagawa Yoshikazu (1848-1863), a traditional Japanese ukiyo-e style diptych of a scene from a Soga kabuki…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/426256/free-illustration-image-japanese-japan-paintingFree Image from public domain license
From the picture album "Nishiki-e&lrm;" (1854) by Utagawa Yoshikazu.From the picture album "Nishiki-e&lrm;" (1854) by Utagawa Yoshikazu.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975370/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
French photographer in old Yokohama (1860) by Utagawa, YoshikazuFrench photographer in old Yokohama (1860) by Utagawa, Yoshikazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648641/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Shosha-Amerikajin by Utagawa Yoshikazu (1848-1863), a traditional Japanese illustration of a Japanese print showing an…Shosha-Amerikajin by Utagawa Yoshikazu (1848-1863), a traditional Japanese illustration of a Japanese print showing an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/426216/free-illustration-image-smoking-couple-fashionFree Image from public domain license
Amerika by Utagawa Yoshikazu (1848-1863), a traditional Japanese illustration of a Japanese print showing an American…Amerika by Utagawa Yoshikazu (1848-1863), a traditional Japanese illustration of a Japanese print showing an American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/426218/free-illustration-image-horse-fashion-umbrellaFree Image from public domain license
French Photographer in Old Yokohama by Utagawa Yoshikazu (1848-1863), a traditional Japanese illustration of a French…French Photographer in Old Yokohama by Utagawa Yoshikazu (1848-1863), a traditional Japanese illustration of a French…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/426230/free-illustration-image-camera-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hyogo Chikuto Hitobashira no zu by Utagawa Yoshikazu, published in 1852, a triptych of a man presenting a city plan to the…Hyogo Chikuto Hitobashira no zu by Utagawa Yoshikazu, published in 1852, a triptych of a man presenting a city plan to the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/426238/free-illustration-image-japanese-japan-woodblockFree Image from public domain license
Early Foreign Photographer in Yokohama by Utagawa Yoshikazu (1848-1863), a traditional Japanese illustration of a foreign…Early Foreign Photographer in Yokohama by Utagawa Yoshikazu (1848-1863), a traditional Japanese illustration of a foreign…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/426231/free-illustration-image-fashion-vintage-japanese-woodblockFree Image from public domain license
Early foreign photographer in Yokohama (1860) by Utagawa, YoshikazuEarly foreign photographer in Yokohama (1860) by Utagawa, Yoshikazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649394/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hyōgo chikutō hitobashira no zu (1852) by Utagawa, YoshikazuHyōgo chikutō hitobashira no zu (1852) by Utagawa, Yoshikazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649403/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hyōgo chikutō hitobashira no zu (1852) by Utagawa, YoshikazuHyōgo chikutō hitobashira no zu (1852) by Utagawa, Yoshikazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649402/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hyōgo chikutō hitobashira no zu (1852) by Utagawa, YoshikazuHyōgo chikutō hitobashira no zu (1852) by Utagawa, Yoshikazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649404/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Seisha-Orandajin, Nankin by Utagawa Yoshikazu (1848-1863), a traditional Japanese illustration of a Japanese print showing a…Seisha-Orandajin, Nankin by Utagawa Yoshikazu (1848-1863), a traditional Japanese illustration of a Japanese print showing a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/426215/free-illustration-image-chinese-japanese-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Interior of an American Steamship by Utagawa YoshikazuInterior of an American Steamship by Utagawa Yoshikazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490529/interior-american-steamship-utagawa-yoshikazuFree Image from public domain license
