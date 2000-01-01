Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke (1886-1918) was an Austrian painter, sculptor, and illustrator of the Impressionist and Modern Art eras. He served as a soldier in the Austrian army during World War I until 1909, and made his debut as a sculptor in 1911. He created fashion illustrations for journals such as Jugend, Meggendorfer Blätter, and Licht und Schatten. Additionally, he produced watercolors and linocuts for Viennese Fashion, and was accepted into the artistic advisory board of the magazine.