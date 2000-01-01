Henri-Louis Duhamel du Monceau
Henri-Louis Duhamel du Monceau (1700-1782) was a French naval engineer and botanist. He published an eight-volume botanical work titled Traité complet des Bois et des Fôrets. The publication detailed all aspects of trees including planting, growth, maintenance and transportation. We have digitally enhanced his beautiful fruit illustrations of apples and pears for you to enjoy.
