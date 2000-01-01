Ogata Gekko
Ukiyo-e woodblock prints of everyday life, landscapes and historical events by Ogata Gekko (1859-1920). Overall, Gekko's art can be described as a fusion of traditional Japanese techniques and modern influences, resulting in visually stunning and culturally significant works. His paintings continue to be celebrated for their beauty, historical importance, and contribution to the art world.
