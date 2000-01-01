Medical Botany
Belladonna, valerian, turmeric… let these incredible plants from Medical Botany (1831) inspire you. Dr. John Stephenson (1790–1864) and James Morss Churchill (1796–1863) created this vintage collection of botanical herbs and brought new knowledge to the western world.
