Bird Illustrations - Game Birds and Fishes of North America Art
Bird Illustrations - Game Birds and Fishes of North America

Vintage bird illustrations from Game Birds and Fishes of North America, illustrated by the American scientific illustrator, John L. Ridgway (1859-1947) and the Canadian illustrator, William B. Gillette (1864-1937). Ridgway, also a brother of the well-known ornithologist, Robert Ridgway, acquired intricate illustration skills after spending his life working as a draftsman for many institutions. Gillette was a prolific painter of wildlife watercolors, especially those of fish and game birds as well as providing illustrations for natural history textbooks and nature guides.

Green–Winged Teal (Anas Carolinensis, Gmel) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/845002/green-winged-teal-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Mallard Duck (Anas Boschas) Male illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette (1864–1937) from Game…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/844991/mallard-duck-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
King Rail (Rallus Elegans, Aud) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette (1864–1937) from Game…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/844998/king-rail-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Ring–Necked Pheasant, Female (Phasianus Torquatus) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/845000/ring-necked-pheasant-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Woodcock (Philohela Minor) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette (1864–1937) from Game Birds…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/845003/woodcock-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Baldpate (Anas Americana, Gmel) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette (1864–1937) from Game…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/845006/baldpate-bird-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
The Greater Yellow Legs (Totanus Melanoleucus) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/845009/greater-yellowlegs-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Woodduck Female (Aix Sponsa, Swainson) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette (1864–1937)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/845007/woodduck-female-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Spruce Grouse (Dendracapus Canadensis) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette (1864–1937)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/844995/spruce-grouse-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Woodduck Male (Aix Sponsa, Swainson) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette (1864–1937) from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/845004/male-woodduck-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Quail (Colinus Viginianus, Linnaeus) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette (1864–1937) from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/844999/quail-bird-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Mallard Duck (Anas Boschas) Female illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette (1864–1937) from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/844992/mallard-duck-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Ruffed Grouse Partridge [Bonasa Umbellus (Linn.)] illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/844990/ruffed-grouse-partridge-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Blue–Winged Teal (Anas Discors, Linn) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/845005/blue-winged-teal-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Wilson's or English Snipe (Gallinago Media, Wilsoni) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/845008/wilsons-spine-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
The Canvasback Duck (Aythya Vallisneria) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette (1864–1937)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/845001/canvasback-duck-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
The American Golden Plover (Charadrius Dominicus) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/844996/american-golden-plover-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
The Dowitcher (Macrorhamphus Griseus) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette (1864–1937) from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/844993/dowitcherbird-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Sora (Porzana Carolina, Linn) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette (1864–1937) from Game…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/844997/sora-bird-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
The Black–Bellied Plover (Squatarola Squatarola) illustrated by J.L. Ridgway (1859–1947) and W.B. Gillette…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/844994/black-bellied-plover-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
