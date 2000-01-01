Vintage bird illustrations from Game Birds and Fishes of North America, illustrated by the American scientific illustrator, John L. Ridgway (1859-1947) and the Canadian illustrator, William B. Gillette (1864-1937). Ridgway, also a brother of the well-known ornithologist, Robert Ridgway, acquired intricate illustration skills after spending his life working as a draftsman for many institutions. Gillette was a prolific painter of wildlife watercolors, especially those of fish and game birds as well as providing illustrations for natural history textbooks and nature guides.