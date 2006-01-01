Draughtsman's Alphabets
Typography from Hermann Esser's (1845–1908) Draughtsman's Alphabets: A Series of Plain and Ornamental Alphabets. Designed especially for engineers, architects, draughtsmen and painters, etc. This calligraphy collection consists of a variety of antique fonts such as Old English, Gothic, Egyptian, and much more.
