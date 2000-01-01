Explore the beauty of Japanese art through these digitally enhanced vintage sketches from our own original edition of Bijutsu Sekai, a beautiful collection of woodblock prints from Watanabe Seitei (1851–1918). As one of the first Japanese artists to visit Europe, his kachōga approach was derived from blending Western realism with delicate colours. All of these Japanese illustrations are downloadable for free in high-resolution printable quality.