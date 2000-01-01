Solar Biology
Hiram Eratus Butler (1841-1961) was an American author, metaphysical scholar, and a member of Northern California’s oldest religious cult, the Esoteric Fraternity. Butler radically simplified astrology with his book Solar Biology. He simplified astrology basing horoscopes on the sun and moon signs. Up until then astrologers had been following planet angles and movements to read the signs.
