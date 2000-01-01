rawpixel
Operations of G. Belzoni In Egypt and Nubia Art
Operations of G. Belzoni In Egypt and Nubia

Plates Illustrative of the Researches and Operations of G. Belzoni In Egypt and Nubia (1820) by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778–1823), depicts the arts and drawings of the Forgotten Kingdom Nubia and the Ancient Egypt. These drawings were reproduced from original artifacts, and is as close to the real deal as it gets. 

Upper part represents the Eagle illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from…Upper part represents the Eagle illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399651/ancient-eygpt-art
Tableau of Figures, large as life, in the Tomb of Psammuthis illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni…Tableau of Figures, large as life, in the Tomb of Psammuthis illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399694/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient
Tableau supposed to represent the Goddess Isis illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni…Tableau supposed to represent the Goddess Isis illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399670/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-isis
Zodiak from the tomb of Psammis in Thebes illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778…Zodiak from the tomb of Psammis in Thebes illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399660/free-illustration-image-zodiac-egypt-egyptian
Plate 15 : The Apis Bull by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative of the researches and operations…Plate 15 : The Apis Bull by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative of the researches and operations…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399676/free-illustration-image-bull-egypt-hand
Mode in which the young Memnon's head, (now in the British Museum,) was removed illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes…Mode in which the young Memnon's head, (now in the British Museum,) was removed illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399667/free-illustration-image-egypt-history-ancient
Ruins of Ombos illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative…Ruins of Ombos illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399662/free-illustration-image-history-egypt-ruins
Tropical Plants illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…Tropical Plants illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399685/free-illustration-image-egypt-sketch-ancient
Various species of birds represented in the hunts. Most are distinguished by their ancient names written in hieroglyphs from…Various species of birds represented in the hunts. Most are distinguished by their ancient names written in hieroglyphs from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726164/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Plates illustrative of the researches and operations of G. Belzoni in Egypt and Nubia.Plates illustrative of the researches and operations of G. Belzoni in Egypt and Nubia.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199080/image-vintage-books-women
Tableau representing the two Niches illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823)…Tableau representing the two Niches illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399675/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient
Emblematic Figures illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…Emblematic Figures illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399656/free-illustration-image-egyptian-egypt-ancient
Exterior View of the Temple of Ybsambul illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823)…Exterior View of the Temple of Ybsambul illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399658/free-illustration-image-egypt-ancient-egyptian
View of the interior of the temple in the Isle of Philoe illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista…View of the interior of the temple in the Isle of Philoe illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399663/free-illustration-image-egypt-temple-ruins
Plate 13 : Sacrifice of the Bull by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative of the researches and…Plate 13 : Sacrifice of the Bull by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative of the researches and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399686/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient
Figure large as life illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…Figure large as life illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399668/free-illustration-image-egyptian-egypt-ancient
Procession of Egyptian illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…Procession of Egyptian illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399654/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient-art
General View of the Ruin of Carnak illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from…General View of the Ruin of Carnak illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399666/free-illustration-image-ancient-egypt-egyptian
Plate 14 : Group from the interior of the northern Temple of Ybsambul illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by…Plate 14 : Group from the interior of the northern Temple of Ybsambul illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399677/free-illustration-image-egyptian-egypt-ancient
Sitting figure illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative…Sitting figure illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399678/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient
Procession of Ethiopians illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…Procession of Ethiopians illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399692/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient
Interior of the Temple at Ybsambul illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from…Interior of the Temple at Ybsambul illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399673/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient-art
Section of the great Tomb of Psammuthis illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823)…Section of the great Tomb of Psammuthis illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399672/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient
Exterior view of the two temples at Ybsambul illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778…Exterior view of the two temples at Ybsambul illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399674/free-illustration-image-egypt-vintage-egyptian
Plate 28 : Colossal Head of Red Granite by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative of the researches…Plate 28 : Colossal Head of Red Granite by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative of the researches…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399687/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient
View of the ruins of Ombos and adjacent country illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni…View of the ruins of Ombos and adjacent country illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399691/free-illustration-image-ruins-egypt-egyptian
Procession of Jews illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…Procession of Jews illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399679/free-illustration-image-ancient-egypt-egyptian-vintage
View of Bedoween Camp illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…View of Bedoween Camp illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399681/free-illustration-image-camp-bedouin-egypt
Plate 30 : An Arabic Dance illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…Plate 30 : An Arabic Dance illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399688/free-illustration-image-arabic-egypt-arab-figure
Plate 11 : False Passage towards the centre of the Pyramid by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative…Plate 11 : False Passage towards the centre of the Pyramid by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399669/free-illustration-image-egypt-interior-ancient
Plate 41 : Colossal Head of Red Granite illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823)…Plate 41 : Colossal Head of Red Granite illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399683/free-illustration-image-castle-ruins-egyptian
Plate 10 : Section of the Interior of the Pyramid of Cephrene illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni…Plate 10 : Section of the Interior of the Pyramid of Cephrene illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399655/free-illustration-image-egypt-pyramid-ancient-egyptian-art
Ruins of the Temple at Erments illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from…Ruins of the Temple at Erments illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399690/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ruins
Extraordinary Overflowing of the Nile illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823)…Extraordinary Overflowing of the Nile illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399682/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-old
Plate 27 : The Rocks and Castle of Ibrim in Nubia illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni…Plate 27 : The Rocks and Castle of Ibrim in Nubia illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399661/free-illustration-image-egypt-castle-ruins
General View of the Pyramids illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from…General View of the Pyramids illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399680/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-history
The Temple of Dakke in Nubia illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from…The Temple of Dakke in Nubia illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399695/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-egypt-culture
Egyptian Arches, Existing in Thebes, and several animal Mummies illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni…Egyptian Arches, Existing in Thebes, and several animal Mummies illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399659/free-illustration-image-mummy-egypt-culture
Plate 12 : Great Chamber in the interior of the Pyramid illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista…Plate 12 : Great Chamber in the interior of the Pyramid illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399665/free-illustration-image-ancient-egyptian-pyramid
The Town of Bacchus on the North side of the Lake Moeris illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista…The Town of Bacchus on the North side of the Lake Moeris illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399689/free-illustration-image-egypt-bacchus-egyptian
Temple on the road to Berenice illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from…Temple on the road to Berenice illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399657/free-illustration-image-egypt-giovanni-battista-belzoni-ancient-road
Plate 29 : Figures taken from an ancient wall near the Temple at Offedina in Nubia illustration from the kings tombs in…Plate 29 : Figures taken from an ancient wall near the Temple at Offedina in Nubia illustration from the kings tombs in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399684/free-illustration-image-giovanni-battista-belzoni-egyptian-arabic
Plate 31 Interior of the Temple in Carnak illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778…Plate 31 Interior of the Temple in Carnak illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399671/free-illustration-image-head-egypt-ruins
Plate 16 : Tablet of brecchia stone with Hieroglyphics illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista…Plate 16 : Tablet of brecchia stone with Hieroglyphics illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399693/free-illustration-image-egypt-ball-culture
Plate 9 : Entrance into the Pyramid of Cephrene illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni…Plate 9 : Entrance into the Pyramid of Cephrene illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399664/free-illustration-image-tombs-belzoni-culture
